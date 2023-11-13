POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Poland are asking drivers to pay attention at one of the busiest intersections.

The Ohio Department of Transportation installed a new traffic light where routes 224,170 and 616 come together, but the lights may be causing some confusion for drivers who are unsure which signal is theirs.

Officials are already working on a solution.

“Right now, ODOT is working with Polcand Village to add shields along these lights at U.S. 224 and Route 170 and make slight adjustments to these lights to help eliminate any confusion that motorists might have when approaching these intersections,” said Ray Marsch, a spokesperson for ODOT.

ODOT said they are trying to expedite the materials needed to get this done as soon as possible. It hopes to have the work complete by early next week.