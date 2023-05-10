WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- Issues with an internet service provider are causing headaches for business owners in downtown Warren.

All American Cards and Comics on West Market Street has been offline since Monday. Owner Greg Bartholomew says because of the Exospec internet outage, they can’t use the store’s phone or run credit cards on the machine.

“This was the first we ever had a problem with them in the couple of years that we’ve been with them,” Batholomew said. “Ninety percent of our sales are done with credit cards, so you have to have that.”

A few doors down, West & Main was also dealing with internet outage issues. Owner Nate Barker says the lack of internet caused the restaurant to lose two days’ worth of unprocessed credit card transactions and forced him to close for Tuesday dinner.

“If the network is down, the cash register drawers won’t open, so we couldn’t take cash sales unless we used a key every time to open it up. We couldn’t send food to the kitchen printers. The printers don’t work until the network is a complete loop,” Barker said.

WKBN 27 First News reached out Exospec but we have not heard back.

Co-founder Tyler Harden says he hasn’t been with the company since February. Other attempts to contact the company, including a trip to a Youngstown address listed on its website, have been unsuccessful.

Barker has already switched internet providers so West & Main is operating as usual. Meanwhile, Bartholomew is in the process of doing the same but is frustrated about the lack of communication from Exospec.

“I haven’t got one reply, so I don’t know if they’re out of business. If it’s a technical issue or what the case is, but I’ve been in the dark for the last 72 hours,” Bartholomew said.