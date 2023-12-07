YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Amid all the controversy of hiring YSU’s next president, the one who’s served since Jim Tressel retired said it’s time for her to say goodbye.

Interim President Dr. Helen Lafferty addressed the Board as well as the large audience Thursday in her final appearance in that role.

She was appointed to the post in October of last year while Trustees sought a more permanent successor to Tressel.

“This moment is a bittersweet one for me. Saying goodbye is more difficult than I thought. While I knew I would love it here, I never really knew how much I would love it,” Lafferty said.

Lafferty even paraphrased a portion of the University’s Mission Statement saying her time here has inspired, enlivened and enriched her.

After her remarks, the overflow crowd in the room gave Lafferty a standing ovation.