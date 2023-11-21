YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The power of prayer was called upon Tuesday morning in Youngstown.

Over 150 people of all religions gathered at the Byzantine Center for the Mayors Interfaith Prayer Breakfast. It was organized by the Mahoning Valley Association of Churches Board.

This annual event brings together mayors, public officials, as well as others from all denominations. Together, they pray and share an inspirational message.

“We all have different viewpoints on religion, politics, morals, all sorts of things,” said Chet Cooper, president of Mahoning Valley Association of Churches. “This is a gathering where we all can come together and share as well as make ecumenical bridges between one another, so this is something that will strengthen the Valley, and that’s what we’re targeting.”

This year’s featured speaker was Youngstown Municipal Judge Carla Baldwin.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.