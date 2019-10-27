Interfaith gathering held in Youngstown to remember victims of Pa. synagogue shooting

The interfaith gathering was held at the Congregation Rodef Sholom on Elm Street

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – In remembrance of the 11 people who lost their lives one year ago at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, a congregation in Youngstown hosted a special gathering on Sunday.

The interfaith gathering was held at the Congregation Rodef Sholom on Elm Street.

Over 100 people showed up, including members of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Youngstown.

Both Pastor Joseph Boyd and Rabbi Frank Muller spoke at the commemoration.

Congregation Rodef Sholom Executive Director Sarah Wilschek said the gathering included people from different religious backgrounds.

“We are beyond humble to have such strong neighbors and friends in the community and a support system throughout the Mahoning Valley,” she said.

Sunday night at 11 p.m, Congregation Rodef Sholom will leave all lights on throughout the night for the 11 souls lost.