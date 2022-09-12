YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Intel has asked Ohio colleges and universities to create a semiconductor-ready workforce. It’s providing $100 million dollars, investing half of it with Ohio’s higher education institutions.

Youngstown State University fits into that plan.

Intel has started building a $20 billion chip factory in Ohio. It will be ready in three years and deliver thousands of jobs. YSU wants students to know it’s a great area in which to get training.

Dr. Vamsi Borra is leading YSU’s charge from Intel. The company wants to see Ohio’s colleges and universities deliver programs that teach semiconductor processing and industrial automation.

“We want them to know that semiconductors is a really exciting field and they’re a lot of job opportunities,” Borra said.

YSU is working with Lorain County Community College to help students develop technology skills that support semiconductor fabrication and equipment operations.

‘With knowledge on semiconductors, and also how to make them, how to design them and how to fabricate,” Borra said.

Borra feels YSU just needs to add topics related to semiconductors to its courses. Those will be in the STEM college. This is a big opportunity and YSU wants to prepare people for these careers.

“It is amazing, not just for Ohio but for the whole U.S. because that is bringing back the workforce, that’s the plan,” he said.

Intel will add thousands of jobs, and there will be more for its suppliers which could be around Ohio, too.

Everybody knows the chips are complex that run a smartphone, computer or other electronics. Intel envisions its next batch of workers being able to develop ones that use less power so they have more processing power.

“It is really amazing how many transistors you can generally put in that small package, and learning about it, knowing about it and being part of that is really exciting,” Borra said.

YSU is joined by Kent State University and are among the 11 schools in Ohio TechNet Northeast Ohio Semiconductor Workforce Consortium. It’s one of eight plans funded by Intel for education and workforce programs.