YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who was set to be sentenced last week in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for assaulting a Boardman police officer will instead go on trial next year.

Damian Cessna, 26, was to be sentenced Friday by Judge Maureen Sweeney after pleading guilty to a charge of felonious assault.

However, the sentencing hearing never went forward, although court records do not say why. He is set for a Jan. 31 final pretrial date with a trial set for Feb. 5.

Cessna is free on bail. Prosecutors were seeking a prison sentence of between 3 and 4 and a half years, according to court documents.

Cessna is accused of charging an officer at about 12:45 a.m. July 13, 2021, on South Avenue near Mathews Road.

Reports said Cessna was riding a bicycle and carrying a baseball bat when he was stopped by an officer. Cessna pulled a knife and ignored commands to drop it before he was shot in the torso.

Officers then gave him first aid before he was taken by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Health Center.

After he was indicted, a previous attorney on the case filed a motion to determine if Cessna was competent to stand trial, and an evaluation deemed him competent.