MASURY, Ohio (WKBN) – People who work at several businesses on S. Irvine Avenue in Masury are trying to solve a mystery. Who tossed a dead pig in a dumpster and why was it thrown away there?

“I would love a reasonable explanation because, at this point, I can’t come up with one,” said business owner Lenisa Scutillo.

Scutillo is still a little freaked out after a dead pig was found tossed in the dumpster near the building next to her candle store Dot Lou’s in Masury. It was wrapped in plastic and a child’s blanket.

“I was just instantly creeped out. It looks very weird to me. The wrapping looks very professional,” Scutillo said.

Scutillo and Stephanie Blair, who works at the nearby drive-thru and called 911, said there was a bad smell in the area for a few days.

Reporter Nadine Grimley: “You can still smell it today.”

Scutillo: “Yes, it’s awful.”

“It just kept getting stronger and stronger every day went by,” Blair said.

Blair said she just had to see where the smell was coming from, so she looked inside the little green dumpster.

911 call: “It literally looks like a wrapped up dead body in there.”

“First type of call like that that I’ve had to deal with,” said Ptlm. Jonathan Setser, Brookfield Township Police Department.

Setser responded. He said he could tell right away that something was decomposing.

“As soon as I cut it open, I could tell that it was not a human or anything like that and actually ended up just being an animal carcass that had been there for a few days,” Setser said.

“A pet or a farmer, they would have buried it in their yard or dispose of it properly. They wouldn’t have went through the time of wrapping it like a murder scene and putting it in a random dumpster,” Blair said.

Police said they thought the pig might have been thrown out by a nearby restaurant, but the owner said the pig did not come from there.

“I have no idea where it came from. Like you said, probably never will know. It’s just very unique,” Setser said.

“I hope that somebody figures it out because all of us in this neighborhood are a little scared,” Scutillo said.