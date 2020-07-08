Inspiring Minds in Warren asks for more parking space for students, staff

The after-school and summer enrichment organization has asked permission to use a nearby parking lot, saying it's for the students' safety

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – An after-school and summer enrichment program in Warren needs more room for parking.

Inspiring Minds serves an average of 300 students in grades 3 through 12 each year.

Three years ago, it bought the building that borders a county-owned parking lot on Panter Drive.

Currently, there are not a lot of places for students and staff members to park, let alone visit during special events. Inspiring Minds doesn’t have a designated area for students close to the building to be dropped off and picked up either.

The organization has asked the county for permission to use its parking lot, saying it’s for the students’ safety.

“We’re just looking for an area where they can be dropped off and picked up inside a gated area so we won’t have to worry about directing traffic and cars speeding, coming along, so it would just help us overall,” Carl Diggs said.

Commissioners said they want to make sure the county won’t have any liability with the program using the lot. They’ll also be checking with the prosecutor’s office to make sure they can allow Inspiring Minds to use the parking lot.