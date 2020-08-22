Inspiring Minds hosts creative gala instead of canceling the March event

Due to COVID-19, the event that was supposed to take place in March was postponed, but in order to keep it going, the idea of a drive-thru gala was presented

(WYTV) – Every year, Inspiring Minds hosts a gala in support of their efforts working with local children. This year, the gala looked a little different.

On Saturday, cars were able to drive out to support the organization.

Each car that came was able to pick up their food by driving through the parking lot, where they were greeted by the kids.

After each car was registered, chefs were there to prepare their food.

While they waited, those attending could buy merchandise, raffle tickets and make donations right from their cars

Once the rood was done, it was brought out to the cars.

Deryk Toles says this was a great alternative to canceling the event.

“The team came up with something very creative and we think that’s safe. So, we turned it into a curbside gala. Everybody loves our food. They love interacting with our kids and seeing what we do, so we were able to figure out a way where people don’t even have to get out of their cars,” said Toles.

He says roughly 300 people were expected to come out.

The Inspiring Minds gala is their largest fundraiser of the year.