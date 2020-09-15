Inspectors find more issues at Wagon Wheel Motel in Boardman

Boardman Fire Chief Mark Pitzer said they received a complaint from an occupant on September 1 about the ceiling

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Inspectors have new concerns about the Wagon Wheel Motel in Boardman.

Inspectors say part of the roof has caved in, and it appears no repairs have been made to the building over the last year.

Boardman Fire Chief Mark Pitzer said they received a complaint from an occupant on September 1 about the ceiling. They responded, along with the State Fire Marshal.

Inspectors found the roof was not repaired, a ceiling partially caved in, signs of water damage and mold.

Attorneys for Boardman Township will now seek a temporary restraining order to close the motel.

“It appears that there has been no attempt whatsoever over the course of the last year to make any repairs to the roof system. Previously, in August, I was out there and took some pictures, and it appears that it is still in the same condition as it was last year, and also it appeared that there were bricks holding down part of the roof sections,” Pitzer said.



Township leaders said they have reached out to the owners and their attorney but never heard back.