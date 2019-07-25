Inspection of Kinsman Lake Dam in 2016 found several problems

KINSMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – An inspection of the Kinsman Lake Dam in June 2016 noted several issues that needed to be fixed, which the Ohio Department of Natural Resources says did not appear to be completely rectified.

WYTV requested ODNR’s inspection reports Monday after Kinsman Lake overflowed last weekend, trapping people in their homes. The flooding destroyed bridges and roads.

The report notes, “Kinsman Lake Dam does not appear to be able to safely pass the design flood.”

The inspection in 2016 noted that the lake drain was inoperable, with the top portion of the pipe missing. The report also noted deterioration to concrete weir and wing walls, as well as “rust-colored seepage” around the wing walls, among other issues.

Inspectors were unable to access an area downstream due to tree and brush overgrowth.

ODNR says an emergency action plan was approved to rectify issues but that they had no records of repairs being made.

The owners were asked to remove tree and brush from some locations and establish grass cover in other locations. They were asked to monitor for signs of increased flow or instability.

They were also asked to hire a professional engineer to make repairs to make sure the dam had adequate flood capacity.

According to ODNR, the Kinsman Lake Dam was constructed between 1944 and 1952.

The owner was listed as the Kinsman Lakelands Association, but the report noted that the owners requested a review of ownership.

Township Trustee Greg Leonhard says he’s not sure the state ever fully explained concerns about the dam to the Lakelands Homeowners Association.

“To me, I think it’s the obligation of the government to ensure safety, not the people who know nothing about dams,” he said.

County Engineer Randy Smith said he met with ODNR and feels it’s not the county’s responsibility to build a new dam over the lake. He said the Homeowners Association is responsible for the maintenance of the dam.