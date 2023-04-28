LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – We got a look inside the new home of the Veteran’s Outreach Center in Liberty.

It needs to be renovated, but the building is a big plus for the agency that was looking to move from its offices on Belgrade Avenue to a new location on Colonial Drive.

WKBN

A couple of realtors saw our report in November 2022 on the need and reached out to the organization about an auction happening the next day. John and Teri Ely, who run Veterans Outreach, were the only ones to go, and they got the building at a great price. Now, they’re just working on renovating it.

“With this, we want it to be a place where a veteran comes in for the first time and they see this place is a serious place where they can get some help,” John Ely said.

The plan is to have a grand opening at the end of June or early July.