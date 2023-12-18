YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The attorney for a man charged with a homicide in Smith Township says his client is pleading not guilty by reason of insanity.

Michael Kivlighan, the attorney for 32-year-old Nicholas Cunningham, of Beloit, filed the motion Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Cunningham was indicted Dec. 7 via direct presentment to a grand jury on counts of aggravated murder, murder and aggravated burglary, all first-degree felonies, and violation of a protection order, a third-degree felony.

He is accused of the death of Gena Wade, 44, who was found dead Oct. 26 at a home in the 18000 block of Courtney Road by paramedics answering a medical call.

Cunningham was charged about two weeks later. Investigators said at the time that Wade and Cunningham had been friends but at some point, Wade had a protection order against Cunningham. The protection order was granted in March, investigators said.

Very few details, including how Wade died, have been released in the case.

Additionally, when Cunningham was arraigned Nov. 13 before Judge Scott Hunter in Mahoning County Area Court in Austintown, neither the public nor the media was allowed in the courtroom to view the arraignment. No explanation was ever given for the courtroom being closed.

Cunningham has yet to be arraigned in common pleas court. He is being held in the Mahoning County jail.