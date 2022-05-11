BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers out of the Pittsburgh office overseas Mosquito Lake. The agency is looking at what the recreation area will look like in the next 25 years.

The Mosquito Creek Lake Master Plan is a guide for the government-owned and leased land around the lake. The plan has been updated and now the public comment portion is set to open.

A virtual meeting was held in October to introduce the plan, and now public input is requested as different phases come to fruition.

A 30-day public comment period is set from May 16 to June 15.

The master plan serves as an umbrella document. There are many different plans that fall under it and include environmental, recreational and socioeconomic trends, threatened and endangered species, water quality, invasive species and other topics that will be considered when planning for the land use.

The public can view the 2022 master plan draft and associated environmental assessment and submit comments on the drafts online. The plan can also be viewed at the Mosquito Lake State Park office at 1439 State Route 305, Cortland.