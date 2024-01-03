GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has a road project planned near Thiel College in Greenville and is asking for the community’s input on the proposal.

The proposed improvements will be on Route 18, from the intersection of Route 358 to the intersection with Mill Hill Road; and Route 58, from the intersection with Route 18 to East Craig Street.

The project includes improvements at three intersections, including realignments at Route 18 and Route 58, Route 18 and Packard Avenue, and Route 58 and Packard Avenue. Proposed work also includes new or upgraded sidewalks, curb ramps, driveway entrances, milling and paving, base repair, new traffic signals, drainage updates and pavement marking updates.

The proposal has been updated to include improvements on Thiel College’s campus and the addition of a cul-de-sac near the intersection of College Avenue and Packard Avenue Extension.

The project is being funded predominately with state and federal funds. Some of the proposed sidewalk improvements on campus will be funded by Thiel College to enhance its ADA accessibility and pedestrian flow, according to a news release from PennDOT.

Construction is tentatively planned to take place in 2024 and 2025.

Courtesy: PennDOT

The information on the Route 18-Route 58 Improvement Project is available online until January 17, 2024, and can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website.

Those unable to access the information online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Chris Boyer-Krantz at chboyer@pa.gov or 814-678-7379.