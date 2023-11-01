YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is seeking comments on a proposed bridge rehabilitation project in Youngstown, expected to close the area to traffic for 60 days.

The plan is to work on the existing bridge on Wick Avenue over US-422. The proposed project will consist of replacing the existing Wick Avenue bridge deck, roadway approach slabs, adjacent intersection pavement, sidewalk, curb ramps and lighting.

During construction, one 12-foot lane of traffic shall be maintained in each direction on 422 at all times, however, construction will require 60-day closures to the existing 422/Wick Avenue interchange ramps and Wick Avenue at the bridge site. Vehicle and pedestrian traffic detours will be implemented.

The detour route going northbound will utilize Rayen Avenue, 5th Avenue, Park Avenue and Madison Avenue. The detour route for southbound Wick Avenue will utilize only Madison Avenue, 5th Avenue, and Rayen Avenue.

Pedestrians who seek to access Wick Avenue and the residential areas, businesses, schools, etc., north and south of U.S. 422 will utilize West Scott Street, Elm Street and the Westbound Service Road.

Construction, lane restriction and roadway closure/detour information will be posted within the project construction limits and all intersecting side roads and on the project webpage prior to the start of project construction. Access shall be maintained to all properties, businesses, schools, etc., within and adjacent to the project construction limits for the duration of project construction.

The proposed project is currently in the preliminary engineering phase with detailed design scheduled to begin in the winter of 2024, according to ODOT. The $3.4 million project is scheduled to begin construction in the summer of 2026 and last for approximately one year.

ODOT is seeking comments from the public on potential issues related to the project, such as the effect of the project on residents, businesses, the local economy, historic or cultural resources, etc.

Those with comments or questions can contact Sean Carpenter at 330-786-2274 or Sean.Carpenter@dot.ohio.gov.

Comments received by December 1, 2023, will be considered during this phase of project development, but all comments received will receive a reply.

Individuals without computer access, or those who require interpretation services, can contact Carpenter for accommodation.