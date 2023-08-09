BAZETTA, Ohio (WKBN) — For the second year in a row, inmates from a local prison are helping organizers set up for Rockabilly Ruckus.

Two low-level inmates from Trumbull Correctional Institution helped assemble the Wall of Death on Tuesday. It’ll be used for the motorcycle thrill show this weekend.

The inmates will also help set up tents and other props in preparation for the weekend of Rockabilly at the Trumbull County fairgrounds.

Organizer Ed Stanton calls the inmates’ help “the biggest blessing.”

“It just makes them feel like they’re a part of society and they have a role and they’re, you know, we treat ’em good, we feed ’em good, like they’re just grateful for everything,” Stanton said.

Gates open Friday at noon for Rockabilly Ruckus. The event runs all weekend.