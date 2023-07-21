Editor’s Note: This report has been updated to correct the facility where the incident happened. WKBN regrets the error.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – An inmate from a local prison had to receive medical care after he was hit in the head with a rock.

According to a representative from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Leavittsburg, an inmate hit another inmate in the head with a rock on Tuesday.

The inmate sustained a cut and required outside treatment and stitches.

No word on if charges will be filed against the suspected inmate.