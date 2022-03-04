SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – State Street Tattoo in Salem is celebrating ten years in business, and they’re celebrating with what they do best–tattoos.

The shop is holding a tattoo-a-thon, and it’s open to the public.

The mini tattoo convention is for walk-ins only. Fifteen artists from across the country are participating, including one that was on the show “Ink Master.”

“We had a line out the door as soon as we opened up,” said tattoo artist Ryan Fischely. “It is nice to see people I haven’t seen for a while, especially if they are across the country. It’s nice to have people come in from Salem.”

The tattoo-a-thon runs again on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.