HUBBARD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A two-car crash temporarily blocked a lane of Route 7 in Hubbard Township Tuesday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to the intersection of Chestnut Ridge and Route 7 around 5:15 a.m.

OSHP said that a red SUV on Route 7 hit a white Subaru vehicle on Chestnut Ridge.

Troopers said there were minor injuries from the crash and that one person was taken to the hospital.

A lane of Route 7 was blocked, but it has since reopened.

Brian Oehlback contributed to this report.