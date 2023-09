NORTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – More than one person was taken to the hospital after a two-car crash in North Bloomfield Wednesday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and North Bloomfield Fire Department were called to Kinsman Road Northwest shortly before 7:30 a.m.

Troopers said more than one person involved in the crash was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

OSHP didn’t specify how many people were treated or the cause of the crash.