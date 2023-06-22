GREEN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Crews transported two people to the hospital following a three-vehicle crash in Green Township.

It happened Thursday afternoon at state Route 46 and Western Reserve Road.

A Nissan was traveling west on Western Reserve Road when it ran a red light, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The vehicle was then struck by an oil truck going south on Route 46.

The Nissan was then pushed into a Buick traveling north on Route 46.

Crews transported two people to St. Elizabeth Health Center with non-life-threatening injuries, and another person involved in the crash refused transport to the hospital.

The road is blocked, and drivers should avoid the area, if possible. It will be closed for about an hour for clean-up.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Cardinal Joint Fire District and an ambulance were at the scene. HAZMAT was also called to the scene due to an oil tank rupturing on a truck.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.