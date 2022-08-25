CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Authorities say serious injuries were reported in a crash that happened Thursday afternoon in Canfield.

It happened about 2:40 p.m. on Palmyra Road near Route 224.

Troopers say that a car was behind a pickup truck traveling in the same direction on Palmyra Road when the driver of the pickup attempted to turn left into a driveway. The car tried to pass the pickup truck and hit it.

The car went off the right side of the road and hit a utility pole. The driver of the car was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the pickup was not hurt.

The accident is under investigation.

Canfield police, fire and EMS, along with the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, assisted on the scene.