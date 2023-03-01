(WKBN) – Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol were called to three accidents in Trumbull County Wednesday morning.

Around 7 a.m., OSHP was called to a rollover accident on King Graves Road on Route 11 in Vienna.

Troopers said an SUV lost control on the Route 11 overpass and struck a guardrail. OSHP said that a car went airborne down an embankment and came to rest on its side.

Troopers said the driver was out and walking around when they arrived. The driver was taken to a hospital to be checked out.

Troopers were also called to Route 88 in Farmington Township for two separate accidents. Troopers said there were minor injuries in both crashes.

That part of Route 88 is now closed in all directions.

Brian Oehlback contributed to this report.