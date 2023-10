BAZETTA Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- Troopers were called to a school bus crash in Bazetta Township Tuesday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to Route 305 and State Route 5 shortly before 8 a.m.

Troopers said that 30+ students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

OSP said that two people had minor injuries.

No other information about the crash was provided. We are working to gather more information.