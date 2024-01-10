BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have designated safety Grant Delpit for return from injured-reserve.

He missed the final four games of the regular season after undergoing surgery to repair a groin injury in mid-December.

The Pro Bowl alternate suffered the injury in the Browns’ win over Jacksonville on Dec. 10.

The Browns have 21 days to activate him or he will miss the remainder of the season.

Last month, Delpit officially signed a 3-year, $36 million contract extension with the Browns.

This season, he has has piled up 80 tackles, 1.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, one interception, and 3 passes defensed.

The Brown have also announced the signing of cornerback Kalon Barnes to the practice squad. He is in his second season in the NFL. Earlier this season, he spent time on the practice squads of both the Steelers and Jets.

He was originally selected y Carolina in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He appeared in two games with the Vikings during the 2022 season.