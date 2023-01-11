YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Seniors looking for information on local services or adults who are concerned about their aging parents will have the chance to pick up important information next week.

Staff with the Park Vista Retirement Community will be working with volunteers from the Senior Support Action Group to host a “Winter Senior Health and Resource Fair” next Wednesday at the facility on the city’s North Side.

More than two dozen different agencies and vendors will participate.

Organizers say many older adults aren’t aware of the programs that may be available to them.

“They are going to help get the word out to everybody and anybody no matter where they are,” said Jim Marlowe, a spokesperson for Park Vista.

The Senior Health Fair is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Park Vista, 1215 5th Ave., Youngstown.