SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – As the need for food pantries like the one by the Salvation Army in Sharon continues to grow, the organization itself is feeling the pinch.

For more than 30 years, workers at the facility as well as volunteers from a local church have hosted a free Thanksgiving dinner for the community. But this year, the event going to cost about 20% more than in the past.

“The price of food is hitting all of us,” said Major Stephanie Childs.

While the local kettle campaign and other donations generate revenue for the dinner, as well as the food pantry and other efforts, Childs said there’s been belt-tightening to make ends meet.

“Obviously, we have to make hard decisions on other things. There are things we have to cut back on,” she said.

This year, volunteers will be delivering more than 400 meals. While the number of people signing up for meals is roughly the same as in previous years, other ministries are seeing increased demand.

This month, the food pantry will serve about 200 families.

“There’s no more stimulus money. There’s no more, so people are really struggling,” Childs said.

In the end, she says the community will come together to ensure those in need are helped.

“Really, honestly, it’s an act of faith,” Childs said.

You can sign up for a delivered meal by calling 724-347-5537.