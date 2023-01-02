HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The holidays are one of the most popular times of the year to get engaged, which is why bridal stores will be seeing even more brides coming in to say yes to the dress.

Those at Toula’s and Evaline’s Bridal say this is the busiest time of year for them.

“Between now and 2028 will be the biggest wedding boom the industry has ever seen,” said Lori Dubasik, of Evaline’s Bridal.

Dubasik said inflation has affected a few aspects of their industry, but that’s not stopping brides from finding their perfect dress.

“We’ve had increases in dresses. We’ve had increases in shipping. We’re no different than anyone else in the retail industry, but at the same token, the wedding is all about the dress,” she said.

Dubasik the most important thing for brides to do is to set a timeline and clear expectations.

“At the beginning of their planning stages, they should sit down and get a guest list together. Set up a budget so you’re not overwhelmed by what things are. Remember things are going to cost a lot more than they probably did the last couple of years,” she said.

Ultimately, she said the price tag doesn’t deter many brides.

“The inflation part is definitely going to be something in their minds, but at the same token, I feel like families are prepared for this. They know their daughters will be getting married someday. They have an idea of what they want to spend, and a lot of them set a budget up,” she said.

After all, Dubasik said finding the dream dress sets the tone for the entire wedding.

“Once they get their ring, I mean, the very most important thing they’re going to pick is their dress because everything will revolve around that,” she said.