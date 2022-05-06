(WKBN) — Inflation has impacted everyone around the world. Locally, the rise in prom dress prices has changed fashion trends.

Therese Vigliotti is the owner of Spiral Hill Alterations — a bridal and formal dress alteration shop.

Prom season keeps Vigliotti very busy, altering around 150-180 gowns each season. This season, she’s noticed a difference in the dresses that come into her shop.

“I have noticed the dresses that come in are not really high-end. I’m noticing that they are kind of shopping on a budget instead of splurging which I usually see in the past,” said Vigliotti.

Vigliotti said her dress alteration prices are individually based instead of flat rated. By doing this she said customers are not charged unnecessary amounts.