NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – An infant health fair is being held at the Eastwood Mall on Saturday, May 14.

The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mercy Health — St. Joe’s at the Mall, located next to JCPenney.

There will be entertainment for kids, as well as education and demonstrations on safe sleeping practices for infants and important infant health needs. There will be raffles and giveaways that include car seats, pack-n-plays, strollers, gift cards and more.

The event is sponsored by Mercy Health, Akron Children’s Hospital and the Trumbull County Health Department.