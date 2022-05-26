YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Like many of us, when Youngstown Bishop David Bonnar learned of the tragedy inside that Texas elementary school this wee he said he felt “a pit in his stomach.”

He said there are so many layers to what may have been behind the recent mass shootings this month including hatred and anger, a mental health crisis and the easy access to guns.

The Bishop said the resulting violence is ripping apart families.

“What happened there, what happened in Buffalo, what happened in Pittsburgh when I lived there with the Tree of Life — these are things that should not happen. It’s inexcusable, and we have to find a way to stop it,” said Bishop Bonnar.

The Bishop also said we should all be building our lives in what he calls a “foundation in faith.”

“No matter what our…The color of our skin is, no matter what our tenants of faith are, we are all children of God, and when we forget God, we open the door to chaos and disorder and tragedy,” said Bishop Bonnar.

The Bishop said parishes throughout the six-county Diocese have been given special prayers to say at this weekend’s masses for the victims in Uvalde.