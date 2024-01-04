YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned an indictment Thursday against an Austintown man on several sex charges.

Matthew Gingrich, 33, faces two fourth-degree felony counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, five fifth-degree felony counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, a first-degree misdemeanor charge of telecommunications harassment, and a third-degree misdemeanor charge of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images, according to court records.

The indictment was returned Thursday, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The alleged crimes happened from Jan. 4, 2022, through May 2, 2023, according to the indictment.

The allegations involve pornographic images of a minor(s) and posting harassing content online, as well as distributing an image of an adult in a state of nudity without the adult’s permission, the indictment states.