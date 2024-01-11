WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury returned an indictment Wednesday against a Sharpsville man accused of causing a fatal crash.

Joseph Yuran, 55, faces charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 422 and state Route 305 in November.

A report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol states Tyler Richmond, 23, was driving southeast on US-422 when a pickup truck driven by Yuran heading westbound on state Route 305 failed to stop and hit Richmond.

Richmond died on the scene.

Body camera video from the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows Yuran admitting to drinking alcohol before the crash. While he said he didn’t feel he was intoxicated, he said he drank “too much” to drive and that he knew that as he used to work as a trooper for Pennsylvania State Police but he had retired.

The trooper investigating the crash then told Yuran there was a dash camera video showing Yuran’s vehicle going through a stop sign without stopping.

Yuran has been in the Trumbull County Jail since Nov. 28 after bond was revoked in his case due to another pending OVI case in Mercer County.

According to Mercer County court records, Yuran is also facing charges in Jefferson Township for an incident Oct. 13. He’s charged with DUI and failure to keep right.

Yuran’s arraignment in the Mercer County case is set for Feb. 20, according to court records.

Yuran had been expected to appear in court Thursday morning in the Trumbull County case for his arraignment.