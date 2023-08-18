BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman man has been indicted by a grand jury for aggravated arson after he told police he tried to use gasoline to remove tar from his basement floor, according to a police report.

The indictment came for David Idleburgh, 32, Thursday from a Mahoning County grand jury.

The suspected arson happened on Monday, July 17 on Afton Avenue in Boardman.

Officers reportedly found Idleburgh on scene of the fire and after he tried to walk away several times, he said he was in the basement trying to remove tar from the floor using gasoline, according to the initial police report.

Idleburgh had lived at the home for years, but was not the homeowner, according to police.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

Idleburgh should be back in court on Tuesday, August 29.