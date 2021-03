It happened on the southbound lanes of 680

(WKBN) – Crews were on a scene of a motorcycle accident on Interstate 680 Saturday evening.

It happened on the southbound lanes of 680.

According to police, one person has been taken to the hospital for injuries.

Lanes are still open, but the Indianola exit is closed. Youngstown police are on scene and a Liberty township ambulance was there earlier.

Other motorcyclists stopped while the scene was being clear in a show of support, police said.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.