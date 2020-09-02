Indiana man arrested in case of 14-year-old runaway from New Castle

Police say the case began in June as a missing juvenile

by: Patty Coller

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – A man from Indiana was arrested in the case of a runaway teen from New Castle.

Matthew Ferguson, 25, of Layfayette, Indiana, was arrested and is facing charges of statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault by a person less than 16 years old and interference with the custody of children.

Police say the case began in June as a missing juvenile. Investigators discovered that Ferguson was communicating with the 14-year-old girl, and detectives were subsequently able to locate the girl in Layfayette with the help of the local police department there.

Police say Ferguson had another male bring the girl to Indiana from New Castle for him and that Ferguson did engage in sexual acts with the girl.

Investigators said Ferguson admitted to having sex with the girl in New Castle and in Indiana.

Ferguson is currently in custody in Layfayette, Indiana and will be brought back to New Castle to face charges.

New Castle police investigators are in contact with federal authorities in Indiana to determine if additional charges will be filed.

