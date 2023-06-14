BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A relatively new restaurant in Boardman closed over the weekend.

A sign posted on the entrance to Choolaah says the last day was Saturday, June 10. It said the restaurant has been unable to sustain business at the location.

According to the posted letter, workers were offered to work at other locations. Those who wanted to stay in the area were given separation pay.

The restaurant opened on Aug. 17, 2021. It’s located on Route 224 next to Starbucks and Condado Tacos.

The restaurant chain specializes in fast, casual Indian BBQ.