YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Indian Grocery opened a new and bigger location in Youngstown on Wednesday.

It’s located off of Belmont Avenue. The new location is twice as big as the original store in Niles.

After getting great feedback and community support from their first store, the owners decided to open another store.

Indian Grocery has added more variety and brands to its inventory, including authentic Indian spices. They also carry fresh produce like Indian vegetables and fruits that can’t be found at mainstream groceries.

“We want to expand because of the public demand. They want more products and varieties, so that made us decide to find a bigger location,” said Amit Kumar, owner of Indian Grocery.

Indian Grocery is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.