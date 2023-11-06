LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — Two independent candidates will appear on the Nov. 7 ballot for Lisbon’s mayoral race.

Incumbent Pete Wilson will take on council president Dawn Thomas.

Wilson was elected into the position in November 2019.

As far as village matters, one thing Wilson says he would like to continue focusing on is getting grants for the village. Thomas says she’d like to take an internal look at the village’s operations.

In the way of businesses in Lisbon, Wilson wants to make it easier for people to get to them. Thomas wants to work with them to help them get grants and work with each other.

In 2019, the village passed an income tax to help the police department with pay. Both candidates say they are still working out ways to hire and keep officers.

Jacob Thompson contributed to this report.