AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We recently reported on a traffic backup from the Sheetz near the intersection of Canfield Niles Road and Clarkins Road in Austintown. This is due to a diesel promotion the company is running for the month of September.

On Thursday, the Austintown Zoning Department provided First News with public records of emails with Sheetz. The fuel company agreed to have someone direct the flow of traffic until the end of the month, that way, the other businesses on Clarkins Road can be easily accessible.

According to Sheetz, the traffic workers will be on site from 1-10 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.

Austintown Self Storage, Los Girasoles Mexican Grill and the Days Inn all complained about traffic blocking their entrances, ultimately causing them to lose business.

“It’s getting better, yeah, the traffic stuff for a while. There’s still some lines at a certain point in the day but it’s not over. So yeah, we still struggling with it,” said Carlos Llamas with Los Girasoles Mexican Grill.

Those with Austintown Zoning say they will assess how well the on-site employees do with directing traffic.