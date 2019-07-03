‘Increase the Peace’ rally held in Youngstown to unite community

Several organizations have been getting together for this summer-long series

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The community outreach group known as NOW Youngstown hosted its 5th “Increase the Peace” rally on the city’s south side Tuesday.

Several organizations have been getting together for this summer-long series in an effort to bring peace, restoration and hope to the community.

The rally was held in Glenwood Park and featured free entertainment as well as food, games and activities for kids.

Organizers say the rallies will continue throughout the summer and end with a “Unity Picnic” on Aug. 17.