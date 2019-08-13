In the Valley: First day of school start dates

Check this list to see when school starts in each district

(WYTV) – 33 WYTV News compiled dates for the first day of school for each district in the Valley. Go through this list to see what day your school starts for students.

Schools in Mahoning County start school on the following days:

Austintown Local School District: August 27

August 20 Canfield Local School District: Canfield Schools have a non-traditional start date this year. You can find more information on start times for students on the district’s website.

Jackson-Milton Local School District: September 4

Springfield Local School District: September 4 (Kindergarten starts September 9)

September 4 Youngstown City School District: August 20

Youngstown Catholic schools start classes on the following days:

Holy Family in Poland: August 21

August 21 All other Youngstown Catholic schools: August 22

Schools in Columbiana County start school on the following days:

August 22 Wellsville Local School District: August 28

Schools in Trumbull County start school on the following days:

Joseph Badger Local School District: Grades 1-12 start August 20, kindergarten starts August 26 and Pre-K starts September 3

Lakeview Local Schools: August 15 (Kindergarten is staggered with half starting on August 15 and the other half starting on August 16)

Trumbull Career and Technical Center: Juniors start August 19 while seniors start August 20

Warren City Schools: 1-8 grades and high school students start August 20; kindergarten starts August 21, pre-k girls start August 22 and pre-k boys start August 23
Weathersfield Local: August 29

Schools in Mercer County start school on the following days: