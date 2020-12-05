In spirit of fallen Girard officer, auto repair shop gives back to scholarship fund

Saturday, the auto shop held a free winter car clinic, with donations going to the Justin Leo Scholarship Fund

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – An auto repair shop in Girard is helping honor late officer Justin Leo.

Saturday, Muffley’s Auto Service held a free winter car clinic. Anyone could come by for a coolant check, battery check and tire adjustment.

The event was free, but any donations went directly to the Justin Leo Scholarship Fund.

“My son’s life was a life of doing for others and paying it forward. That was just something he lived by. That’s something we’re trying to continue,” said Justin’s father, David Leo.

“Like he said, Justin was a pay-it-forward guy. He’d do anything for anybody. This is our way of giving back to everybody who supported Justin and family through the times and help the people who are in need through all these times in the nation now,” said Jack Gordon, Muffley’s manager.

In the last three years, the Justin Leo Scholarship Foundation has raised $60,000 for Girard students.