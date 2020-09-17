In-person ‘Race to End Hunger’ taking place to benefit Community Food Warehouse

MERCER CO., Pa. (WYTV) – Runners, listen up! In Mercer County, the 11th annual Race to End Hunger will be happening in person this weekend.

The race is this Saturday, Sept. 19 at 9 a.m.

It starts at the Butler County Community College – LindenPointe campus parking lot.

You can take part in the 5K or 2-mile fun walk.

For more information or to register, visit the event’s website.

If you didn’t pre-register don’t worry, you can sign up Saturday morning before everything gets started.

All of the money raised helps the Community Food Warehouse give back to those in need.

“Hunger exists and even more so now during this pandemic people are finding themselves in situations that they would have never dreamed of — having to stand in a food line or come to a public food distribution. The need is great and we’re appreciative for everyone who gives a donation. This is what we’ve already missed out on, one fundraising event this year, our Empty Bowls event, but we felt that the Race to End Hunger was an outdoor event and could be done within the guidelines so we’re moving forward,” said Mimi Prada, with the Community Food Warehouse.

COVID-19 restrictions will be in place.