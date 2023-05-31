YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some major projects have started in Youngstown’s 7th Ward. It’s now designated as a neighborhood improvement area. Many projects by several city departments are planned for June and the rest of summer.

Wednesday morning, Youngstown’s water department was digging out an old fire hydrant in the city’s 7th Ward. It’s just one of the many projects planned for next month.

“The neighborhood impact area moved to the 7th Ward and we chose the Powerstown area. All of the city resources are going to be coming together to kinda help stabilize this neighborhood,” said 7th Ward councilwoman Basia Adamczak.

Several roads outline where this work will be done. The target area is bound by Kent Avenue, Loveland Road, East Midlothian Boulevard, Louise Avenue, Pointview Avenue and Sheridan Road.

Stabilizing projects like repairing two catch basins at the corner of Pointview Avenue and Sheridan Road, replacing various fire hydrants, road repairs and resurfacing, and grass cutting on some vacant lots. These projects are budgeted for in the city’s general fund.

For example, Public Works will look at possible road resurfacing and repairs on Pointview Avenue between Irma and Sheridan Road. The street department will cut grass on vacant lots and repair potholes if possible. It’s also looking to demolish around four to five different structures in the 7th Ward.

The community police division and code enforcement will conduct inspections, issue quality-of-life tickets and address vehicle issues. Litter control will clean up things like tires and trash.

The health department will even have a health tent set up.

Also, the park department will remove dead trees and clean up sidewalks. Traffic engineering will also look to repair or replace two stop signs at the corner of Pointview Avenue and Sheridan Road.

This part of the ward was chosen because…

“This neighborhood is right on the tipping point. It was once very stable and we would like to stabilize it once again. So I think this was a great choice,” Adamczak said.

“I’m happy to see some attention coming to the 7th Ward, especially the improvement of Midlothian and also us just getting new fire hydrants because we had a fire up the street and that fire hydrant didn’t work,” said resident Kimberly Tritt.

Tritt has lived in the 7th Ward since 2008. In her time there, she hasn’t seen this many projects get done all at once.

“It’s really nice to see the money coming through,” Tritt said.

Residents can expect to see projects throughout the summer, not just in the month of June.

Adamczak has plans to use her allocated ARP money to help with projects throughout the ward.

“It’s setting the foundation for really what we have going on the rest of summer because then, like I said, we are going to be resurfacing, sidewalk replacement and then we are also going to be right down the street. Two parks, we’re going to be re-doing those parks as well. It’s just really going to be like an all-around comprehensive plan that is getting done here in the 7th Ward,” Adamczak said.

Just a heads up, your travels may be impacted as some of this work gets completed.