Improvement project begins to revamp Girl Scouts camp

KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – An improvement project is underway at Girl Scouts of North East Ohio’s camp in Trumbull County. Volunteers there say the revitalization campaign is important for future generators of scouts in the Mahoning Valley at Camp Sugarbush.

To some right now, the project may just look like construction workers moving mud but not for 25-year volunteer Mary Jeanine Pipino.

“It allows Camp Sugarbush to shine even more,” she said.

This work is all part of Camp Sugarbush’s 2021 Capital Campaign.

“We wanted to raise around $100,000 to do a whole slew of improvements here, and we’re about halfway there,” said Jane Christyson, CEO of Girl Scouts of North East Ohio.

“It’s going to affect our area girls and it’s going to bring other people to this hidden gem,” Pipino said.

It’s a big investment that is especially important for the camp that at one point faced an uncertain future.

“Ten years ago, they were going to close Camp Sugarbush, and the fact that they want to do this capital improvement says that they’re putting their heart and soul into our camp,” Pipino said.

The project includes tripling the size of the lake, adding a new dock plus two new pavilions and setting aside money for training programs at Sugarbush. It also includes scholarships for girls and troops who otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford camp.

“We know that girls taking risks in the outdoors, learning new things, learning about teamwork, working with other girls to accomplish goals is a really important part of the leadership opportunity that we present,” Christyson said.

Construction work on the lake is expected to be completed in about three weeks.

Officials hope to have the other projects completed by the fall.

If you’d like to contribute to the Camp Sugarbush Revitalization Campaign, call Julie Weagraff, Vice President of Fund Development at 330-983-0399 or email jweagraff@gsneo.org.

Checks should be made payable to Girl Scouts of North East Ohio, One Girl Scout Way, Macedonia, OH 44056, Attn: Fund Development Department.

Gifts can also be made online at gsneo.org/donate.