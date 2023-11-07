VERNON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters say improper burning is to blame for a large brush fire in Vernon Township Tuesday afternoon.
It happened around 2 p.m. in the 6700 block of Beach Smith Road.
Burghill Vernon Fire Chief George Snyder says about 7 acres of a heavily wooded area burned in the fire.
The fire happened at a time when outdoor open burning is prohibited under the statewide burn ban.
Firefighters from Burghill Vernon, Johnston, Brookfield, Fowler and Kinsman all responded to the scene.
No one was hurt.