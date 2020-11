Refunds will be processed to the original form of payment

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV – The Impractical Jokers’ Cranjis McBasketball World Comedy Tour at the Covelli Centre has been canceled.

The comedy tour starring The Tenderloins was supposed to come to Youngstown on Dec. 10.

The Covelli Centre said refunds will be processed to the original form of payment. Ticket holders can expect their refund in as soon as 30 days.

